Grand opening for HomeGoods is today

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – Off-price home décor retailer, HomeGoods, will open a new store in Trussville on Sunday, April 23rd at 8 a.m. and will remain open on that day until 8 p.m. The 20,000 square-foot store is located in Homestead Village. The new Trussville location will be the third in the Birmingham market.

HomeGoods offers high-quality merchandise at discount pricing.

“Our shopping experience is unlike any other retailer; our amazing values, designer brands and unique assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods said. “Our stores help make houses feel like home. Our high-quality merchandise at incredible prices allows shoppers to express themselves through their décor and create a home that truly reflects who they are for less than they expect. We are thrilled to provide Trussville shoppers with this exhilarating shopping experience.”

HomeGoods said it will support the Trussville community by hiring store management and associates from the local area. The Trussville store is expected to fill approximately 65 full and part-time positions.

HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, gourmet kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kid’s décor and toys, outdoor living, pet accessories, storage, workspace and more. HomeGoods offers shoppers inspiration via their blog Design Happy found on Homegoods.com, their app, The Goods, Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Tumblr.

Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.