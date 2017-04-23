Possible salmonella prompts Frito-Lay to recall chips

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

Two flavors of Frito-Lay chips are being recalled by the company after reports of possible salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the flavors recalled are Jalapeño Flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked potato chips and Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked potato chips.

“This action is the direct result of a supplier’s recent recall of a seasoning blend which includes jalapeño powder that could contain Salmonella,” The FDA stated in a press release. “Although no Salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito-Lay, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Children, the elderly and people with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable to salmonella. Healthy people exposed to the bacteria may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.