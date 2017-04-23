Tornado touched down during stormy weather in Cullman County

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

CULLMAN COUNTY – Powerful winds shook north Alabama on Saturday night along with an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Cullman County, according to Nate Harrington of WIAT News.

Winds reached 100 mph during storms that caused some damage in the Cullman area. A survey team found that a tornado had caused damage in the Jones Chapel area of the county.

EF-1 tornadoes are among the least damaging in five categories of tornadoes.

No one was injured during the storms.