 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Tornado touched down during stormy weather in Cullman County

Tornado touched down during stormy weather in Cullman County

Posted by: Posted date: April 23, 2017

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

CULLMAN COUNTY – Powerful winds shook north Alabama on Saturday night along with an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Cullman County, according to Nate Harrington of WIAT News.

Winds reached 100 mph during storms that caused some damage in the Cullman area. A survey team found that a tornado had caused damage in the Jones Chapel area of the county.

EF-1 tornadoes are among the least damaging in five categories of tornadoes.

No one was injured during the storms.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top