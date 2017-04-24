City Fest set for May 6; Kari & Billy will headline

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The 37th Annual Trussville City Fest will be held on Saturday, May 6. This year’s festival will run from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and will be capped off by fireworks. The festival is produced by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce, and its presenting sponsor is Trinity Contractors.

The musical headliner for the event will be Kari and Billy. Kari has played fiddle and has sung background vocals with John Rich, Big & Rich, Steele Magnolia’s, Trace Adkins, Gretchen Wilson, and many more. Kari was featured on ESPN with Big & Rich for College Game Day. The couple wrote and produced all the music for the award-winning TV series, THIRTEEN, on the Outdoor Channel.

As a brand new duo, Kari & Billy have already opened for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Young, Kellie Pickler, Montgomery Gentry, Pat Green, Craig Morgan, Diamond Rio, Kentucky Headhunters, Brett Eldredge, Scotty McCreery, and Collin Raye, just to name a few. Kari and Billy will perform at 8 p.m. on the CenturyLink Stage.

Opening for Kari and Billy will be country/rock performers County Wyde from Oneonta. Other performers include The Kool Kats, Jay Freeman, the Chris Lombardo Band, winners of Trussville’s Got Talent and other locals.

In addition to great musical entertainment, there will be free kids’ activities and plenty of food available for purchase. Young and old alike will enjoy “hamster balls,” giant clear balls you can jump into and roll around in a pool without getting wet. New at this year’s festival will be the already popular knocker balls.

The Coca-Cola Food Court will again be located in the concrete area.

Vendor spaces and volunteer opportunities are still available.

Admission to the festival is only $5 per person. Children 2 and under are admitted free. Families will love that once inside the festival, all kids’ activities are free. Official City Fest t-shirts will be available for $10.

For more information on the festival or to volunteer, please visit www.trussvillechamber.com.