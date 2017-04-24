 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Man shot, in serious condition following attempted robbery in Center Point

Man shot, in serious condition following attempted robbery in Center Point

Posted by: Posted date: April 24, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Jefferson County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Center Point.

Authorities say just after 5:30 Monday morning, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Jet Pep convenience store in the 2200 block of Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim had just opened the store for business when he was approached by a black male suspect. The suspect then allegedly shot him in an attempt to rob the store. The suspect fled on foot and is at large.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as the become available.

Comments

  1. Crystal Duncan says:
    April 24, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Suesan Dobbins Flowers, this is what you passed this morning.

  2. Ashley LyShea Farmer says:
    April 24, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Brian Jones tell paw paw no more

  3. Patricia Padgett Towles says:
    April 24, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Very sad but not surprised. Stay prayed up!!

  4. Katrina Hays says:
    April 24, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Becca Bradford Reeves

  5. John Elmore says:
    April 24, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Not a surprise. Guess the mayor could watch this from his window across the street.

  6. Harold Clements says:
    April 24, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Pat Clements here’s your answer .

  7. Philip Sharpe says:
    April 24, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    No go zone.

  8. Suesan Dobbins Flowers says:
    April 24, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    YUP. Sad that things like this happen in our surrounding communities.

  9. Melodie Griffin Garner says:
    April 24, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    So sad to see this area deteriorate. I grew up there and it was a wonderful place at the time. Prayers for the victim of this senseless crime.

  10. Glenda Weaver Johnson says:
    April 24, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    It’s getting not safe to even drive thru Center Point any more.

  11. Scott White says:
    April 24, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Center Point has become North Birmingham.. no value for life and nothing but drugs and crime.

  12. Brian Jones says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    I will..that’s why I don’t like him going to that ghetto JetPep across from the rock school to save a penny on gas. Scott and I went there once an African American drove up radio blasting. Got out of car and TWO handguns fell out of car on the ground! Scott said get us the fuck out of here! You can get surrounded by all those ghetto loud cars there.

  13. Jennifer McRae Copeland says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    My daughter worked right there near the jet pep last year at a dental office…was soooo glad when she quit and went somewhere else!!!

  14. Savannah Miller Shaw says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Tracye Thomas Miller

  15. Amy Nesbitt Brackett says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    I will never go to CenterPoint for anything again!! Its not even safe to drive thru there much less shop there . They have hardly any places to shop bc businesses are either going under or do not want to go there in the first place.

  16. Bob Hood says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Teresa Williams Hood

  17. Kevin Small says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Maybe if the Mayor and Council cared as much about public safety as they did who’s running the stop sign on Polly Reed road…
    They are supposedly making a killing off of the scameras. Maybe they could use some of that money and actually protect their citizens instead of claiming all this crime is in Birmingham and not CP.

  18. Gwen Lackey says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Can t even find words to describe this town or any other place in Birmingham, it is real sad , people go and Rob kill and destroy to see some action , and get away with, oh Lord help these people to wake up and make American nice again, the Cry for these battles

  19. William Hawkins says:
    April 24, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Center Point has gone to hell what a shame was a sweet little town to grow up inbreaks my heart to see how bad is now

  20. Myla Thomas says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    And there are still great folks living there, know quite a few. Worry about them a lot.

  21. Greg Widick says:
    April 24, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    If they haven’t caught the perpetrator and know where he is from yet what does It have to do with Centerpoint? People travel to do crime in all places .

  22. Wesley Gooch says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Just hoping he’s not a Claytition

  23. Greg Widick says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    We have our share I’m sure . Lol .

  24. Cherri Barrett says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    First Center Point…then Pinson…then Clay…get ready Trussville. Spoke to a young man in Moody yesterday at a gas station. He needed money for gas. He was on the way to Carrington to get his drugs.

  25. Wesley Gooch says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    I’m sure too

  26. Vickie Cobb says:
    April 24, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    They need to quit worrying about monuments and straighten out their hoods,

  27. Greg Widick says:
    April 24, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Right On ✌

  28. Chuck Browning says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:44 am

    Agree but it does aggravate me when crime happens in Huffman and they report CP

  29. Chuck Browning says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:46 am

    😧

  30. Chuck Browning says:
    April 25, 2017 at 1:46 am

    So true

  31. Amy Stewart says:
    April 25, 2017 at 2:03 am

    I’m sure the mayor is shocked

  32. Wrandy Sasser says:
    April 25, 2017 at 3:07 am

    Who ever it was probably lived close by. He knew what time the clerk would be opening the store. Probably not coincidental.

  33. Sam Modder says:
    April 25, 2017 at 3:35 am

    That’s terrible. I only like stories where the good guys shoot the bad guys.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top