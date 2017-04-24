Man shot, in serious condition following attempted robbery in Center Point

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Jefferson County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting at a convenience store in Center Point.

Authorities say just after 5:30 Monday morning, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Jet Pep convenience store in the 2200 block of Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to the sheriff’s department, the victim had just opened the store for business when he was approached by a black male suspect. The suspect then allegedly shot him in an attempt to rob the store. The suspect fled on foot and is at large.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as the become available.