Two arrested by Trussville police in recent drug busts

Posted by: Posted date: April 24, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Trussville police served two search warrants at local residences last week, and the searches resulted in a pair of arrests.

John Earl Pippen, Sr. was arrested at a residence on Woodward Dr. in Tutwiler Farms. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He has been released on a $27,500 bond.

Brett Clifton Galloway was arrested at a residence on Snake Hill Road, and is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.  He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a bond of $ 10,300.

Several types of narcotics were recovered along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia and three firearms during a search of the homes.

