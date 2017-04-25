Annual Restoration Run set for Saturday to benefit Will Bright Foundation

By Chris Yow

Editor

The Will Bright Foundation began by incorporating as a 501(c)3 non-profit. They accept donations from several different sources currently, and those go to provide scholarships for addicts without the means to pay for their entry into a faith-based recovery program.

The biggest fundraiser for the foundation is the annual Restoration Run, a 5k and 15k trail run, as well as a 1-mile fun run. The run is set for Saturday, April 29, at Red Mountain Park at 8 a.m.

“Red Mountain Park is a beautiful place to host this run,” Will’s mother Lisa Bright said. “We were the first run at the park, but it’s becoming a popular spot for runs.”

This is the third annual event, and each year it has grown. The first year had fewer than 100 runners, but last year the run saw 285 runners.

“We’re hoping for at least 350 or 400 runners this year,” she said. “I think the park fits this event really well. You’re running in the woods, you’re free; it all just goes together with what we’re trying to do.”

Breakfast will be served free the morning of the run courtesy of Chick-Fil-A and Starbucks.

Runners may pre-register for $40 for the 15k and will include a t-shirt to the first 300 participants who register. Day-of registration will be available beginning at 6 a.m. The 5k race will only cost $30. The fun run is free. Runners may register online through RunSignUp.com.