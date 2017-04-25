Council plans to announce TCS BOE finalists Friday

By Chris Yow

TRUSSVILLE – Despite being on the agenda originally, the council did not appoint a person the city’s school board. It did, however, transfer Sid McNeal to Gayle Glenn’s term which runs through May of 2018. Glenn is stepping down from the school board.

Councilman Jef Freeman said the council plans to announce the three finalists from the submitted candidates on Friday, and plans to hold public interviews of those candidates through next week. The person chosen will be appointed at the council’s next meeting on May 9.

“I was impressed with the people who applied,” Freeman said. “I’m thrilled to know we have that many qualified people in our city. The school board is one of the toughest boards we have here, and we’re taking our jobs seriously.”

Trussville City Council voted Tuesday night to authorize Mayor Buddy Choat to sign a real estate contract with Dotry Enterprises, LLC in conjunction with the property at 156 Main Street. The property will be the site of Edgar’s Bakery.

Councilman Alan Taylor said Choat was instrumental in convincing the business to build downtown.

“(Edgar’s) was looking at property that was very close to us, but not in the city limits of Trussville,” Taylor said. “The mayor did a great job of selling our city and our vision to them.”

The city also approved the transfer of the alcohol license from Momma Goldberg’s previous owner to the parent company, Momma G’s Inc.