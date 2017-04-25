Man arrested for burglary when gaming consoles and pills are found following break in

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 20-year-old Bessemer man was arrested yesterday following a home burglary in the Eastern Valley area.

Just before noon yesterday, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the 1000 block of Bluff Street. They arrived to find the front door had been forced open and several items had been taken from the home.

Deputies were able to obtain a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. The description was broadcast to deputies in the area and relayed to the Bessemer Police Department.

A short time later a deputy spotted the suspect and the vehicle in the 200 block of 11th Street South in Bessemer. The deputy stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver. While speaking with the driver, the deputy observed narcotics in the car. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed several gaming consoles, prescription pill bottles, and game tokens that had been taken in the burglary.

The driver, 20-year-old Roderick Moore of Bessemer, was arrested and charged with third degree burglary, second degree theft of property, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds set at $37,500.00