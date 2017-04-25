Trussville woman arrested on felony ethics charges

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Trussville resident and former employee of the City of Mountain Brook was arrested this morning.

In December 2016, Sheriff’s detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging 47-year-old Sunee Cates of Trussville with felony ethics violations.

In October of 2015, the city finance department became aware of possible improprieties involving the receipt of money for the payment of fines and court costs. An internal investigation revealed that the employee had been taking money and deleting files to cover her actions.

When confronted with the findings of an internal investigation the employee resigned.

The results of the city finance department internal investigation were discussed with the District Attorney’s Office who called the Sheriff’s Office to conduct a criminal investigation.

In February of 2016, Sheriff’s detectives began the criminal investigation into the theft and record tampering. The suspect refused to cooperate with the criminal investigation.

She was located and arrested by deputies this morning. She posted $5,000 bond and was released pending court proceedings.