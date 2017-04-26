Clay Council considers preliminary plans for future library building

By Crystal McGough

For the Tribune

Clay City Manager Ronnie Dixon presented two preliminary drawings for the new library building to the city council during the pre-council meeting Tuesday night, after having met with and presented the same plans to the library board earlier that evening.

The preliminary drawings were created by Latham & Associates, the architect who will remain over the library project.

“I presented it to the library board first and gave them two options to choose from, and then the same thing to the council,” Dixon said. “So they get to choose a style.”

The library board will vote on which plan they prefer at its May 8 meeting and make a recommendation for the council to vote on at its May 9 meeting.

“They tell me which one they prefer and then we’ll move forward with the architect,” Dixon said.

The new library building is set to be built at the old City Hall location on Old Springville Road near the elementary school. It will be a 5,000 square foot, one-story building. The current library, located at the historical Jayfe Ware House, is 1,800 square feet.

According to Dixon and Mayor Charles Webster, the council has been saving money to build the new library for two years. The funds will come from the city’s Building Fund and Capital Fund.

“Depending on which (plan) they choose, it will cost between $750,000 and $900,000,” Dixon said. “We’ll pay cash for it.”

Each preliminary drawing has different features, which are subject to change. One of the options Dixon mentioned during pre-council is a reading area with floor-to-ceiling windows for natural lighting.

“It depends on which plans they choose as to what the amenities are,” he said. “One of them has a double-sided fireplace, one of them has a single stone fireplace.”

Dixon said that the council has not set a date for construction to begin, but plans for the library to be completed by March 1, 2018

During the council meeting, the council also voted unanimously to pass ordinances annexing two properties into city limits.

Both properties being annexed, 7400 Lake in the Woods Lane and 7367 Lake in the Woods Road, came unanimously recommended to the council by the property owners and no one spoke at the public hearing held prior to the council’s vote.

Additionally, Councilor Becky Johnson announced the winners of the March School Grant as: Clay Elementary School Triumph and Technology teacher Sarah Woodroof, Clay-Chalkville Middle School Social Studies teacher Kimberly Peace, and Clay-Chalkville High School English Elective teacher Teri Shriver. Each teacher will receive $500 toward their classroom needs, and each plans to use the funds to purchase Chromebooks, Johnson said.