Sheriff’s office investigating shooting at Center Point apartments
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
CENTER POINT — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Center Point.
Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1900 block of Bond Circle in Center Point. They arrived to find a 40-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Information on the scene is that several people were arguing in the parking lot of the apartments when one of them started shooting.
Three people are being questioned about the shooting. A gun was recovered from the parking lot.
The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.
Comments
Everyday!!! Where is our freaking Mayor!!!
Just another day
Head in the sand? Lol
Centerpoint the new west end or ensley. Take your pick
Any idea where this is? Can you imagine being a decent, peaceful, responsible, law abiding citizen and having to live in a hell hole where folk act a fool ??? A lot of time it’s folk who don’t live there.
Just put yellow tape around the whole city limit with Beware signs. Jesus be a fence. City of Retirement my tail
Stopping people rolling through Stop signs.
Hiding in the fetal position
Probably for sure now lol
Join this group and help us!!!
I believe it’s off of Polly Reed Rd close to the Food Giant shopping center
Yes. Section 8 housing behind Popeyes’s, shocker
Section 8 housing
Section 8 Housing is not a bad thing. I placed my 1st home in CenterPoint on Section 8 to help a young lady get a foundation. That is what the program is for….those who NEED it. However, it has become a Mentality, a Lifestyle, a come up. A way for young women to harbor/groom irresponsible men with cell phones and shoes that cost more than rent. This in turns breeds more irresponsibility, which leads to poverty, which leads to crime and it becomes a cycle. Generational curses. And nothing will help except prayer and accountability. Just my opinion, not the law.