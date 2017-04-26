 [fiatalert]
Sheriff’s office investigating shooting at Center Point apartments

Posted by: Posted date: April 26, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT — Jefferson County deputies are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Center Point.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the 1900 block of Bond Circle in Center Point. They arrived to find a 40-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Information on the scene is that several people were arguing in the parking lot of the apartments when one of them started shooting.

Three people are being questioned about the shooting. A gun was recovered from the parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Comments

  1. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:11 am

    Everyday!!! Where is our freaking Mayor!!!

  2. Tim Glass says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:15 am

    Just another day

  3. Deanna Hunt says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:17 am

    Head in the sand? Lol

  4. Bruce T. Johnson says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Centerpoint the new west end or ensley. Take your pick

  5. Denise Burch says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:20 am

    Any idea where this is? Can you imagine being a decent, peaceful, responsible, law abiding citizen and having to live in a hell hole where folk act a fool ??? A lot of time it’s folk who don’t live there.

  6. LaRita Johnson-South says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:21 am

    Just put yellow tape around the whole city limit with Beware signs. Jesus be a fence. City of Retirement my tail

  7. Kevin Small says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:27 am

    Stopping people rolling through Stop signs.

  8. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:28 am

    Hiding in the fetal position

  9. Deanna Hunt says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:29 am

    Probably for sure now lol

  10. Sharon Blackwood Wilbourn says:
    April 27, 2017 at 3:29 am

    Join this group and help us!!!

    https://m.facebook.com/groups/227367101048641

  11. Ashley Martin Dailey says:
    April 27, 2017 at 4:25 am

    I believe it’s off of Polly Reed Rd close to the Food Giant shopping center

  12. Blaine Winstead says:
    April 27, 2017 at 4:39 am

    Yes. Section 8 housing behind Popeyes’s, shocker

  13. Blaine Winstead says:
    April 27, 2017 at 4:40 am

    Section 8 housing

  14. LaRita Johnson-South says:
    April 27, 2017 at 4:48 am

    Section 8 Housing is not a bad thing. I placed my 1st home in CenterPoint on Section 8 to help a young lady get a foundation. That is what the program is for….those who NEED it. However, it has become a Mentality, a Lifestyle, a come up. A way for young women to harbor/groom irresponsible men with cell phones and shoes that cost more than rent. This in turns breeds more irresponsibility, which leads to poverty, which leads to crime and it becomes a cycle. Generational curses. And nothing will help except prayer and accountability. Just my opinion, not the law.

