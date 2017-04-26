Springville native, former Miss Trussville feeding homeless through new nonprofit

Special to The Tribune

BIRMINGHAM — Springville native, Cassidy Jo Jacks is getting ready to make her fourth trip to the Miss Alabama stage in June, this time representing the “Iron City.” The Miss Alabama Pageant is a part of the Miss America Organization in which each contestant has their own personal community service project they work with. Jacks has taken her project one step further by achieving 501(c)3 status as a nonprofit.

“I am so excited about this next step for Feed a Soul, Fill a Heart. This has been my goal for many years, and I cannot wait to see how many more lives can be impacted because of opportunities available to organizations with nonprofit status. My hope is that there will be less hungry people in Alabama as I continue on my journey with this organization,” Jacks, founder of Feed a Soul, Fill a Heart, said.

Feed a Soul, Fill a Heart has also made a recent partnership with Trader Joe’s here in Birmingham. Every second Sunday of the month Jacks has arranged to pick up food that they have agreed to donate monthly. She delivers the food to Changed Lives Christian Center and afterwards serves a hot meal to the homeless. If you would like to help Miss Iron City in her efforts to feed the hungry you can connect with her via her website http://feedasoulfillaheart.wixsite.com/cassidyscause.

“I have high hopes for future collaborations with larger companies that really have the resources to donate substantial amounts of food,” Jacks said. “The amount of support and generosity that I have received thus far is incredible.”