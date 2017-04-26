TCSAF Shrimp Boil slated for Saturday night with food, music and games

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE – The Annual Cahaba River Shrimp Boil, benefitting the Trussville City Schools Athletic Foundation (TCSAF), is set for Saturday, April 29, beginning at 5 p.m.

This is the second biggest fundraiser of the year for the foundation, and TCSAF President Chris Horn said this event is vital to the success of the foundation.

“This is very important for us,” Horn said. “This keeps us from having to go to parents and asking for more and more money from them.”

The event this year will be held at the auxiliary fields next to Hewitt-Trussville Stadium, but Horn said he believes the future of the event will include a permanent location next to the river in the Greenways.

Admission to the event is free, though there will be a charge for food. A kid’s zone will also be set up with face painting and inflatables.

Four local music acts will take the stage, including Jackson Capps, Three on a String and the headliner Sidecar.

The night will end at 10:25 with a fireworks show.

“This is very important to all of our sports programs at Trussville City Schools,” Horn said.