U.S. News & World Report: Hewitt-Trussville named 13th best high school in Alabama

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –Just a week after posting the top graduation rate in Alabama, Hewitt-Trussville High School has been named the thirteenth best high school in the state by a national magazine.

U.S. News and World Report ranks the top schools, colleges and universities each annually.

According to the magazine, to produce the 2017 Best High Schools rankings, U.S. News & World Report teamed with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm.

“RTI implemented the U.S. News comprehensive rankings methodology, which is based on these key principles: that a great high school must serve all of its students well, not just those who are college bound, and that it must be able to produce measurable academic outcomes to show it is successfully educating its student body across a range of performance indicators,” the magazine reported. HTHS was awarded a silver medal by the publication and a national ranking of 1430. The overview stated that “students have the opportunity to take Advanced Placement® course work and exams. The AP participation rate at Hewitt-Trussville High School is 55 percent. The student body makeup is 52 percent male and 48 percent female, and the total minority enrollment is 16 percent. Hewitt-Trussville High School is the only high school in the city.” According the data gathered in the report, Hewitt-Trussville has a 17 to 1 student to teacher ratio with an enrollment of 1,366. The subject proficiency for English was 82 percent while the state average was 50 percent. The subject proficiency in Math was 43 percent compared to a state average of 20 percent.

Read the criteria for the rankings here.