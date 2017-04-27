 [fiatalert]
Chick-Fil-A Trussville will open pop-up restaurant in Pinson on weekends

Posted by: Posted date: April 27, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON — Trussville’s Chick Fil-A restaurant has answered the call from its neighbors in Pinson.

The restaurant announced Thursday it will start serving a limited menu in Pinson at the Fresh Vegetable Market on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The menu will include Chick-fil-A sandwiches, chilled grilled sub sandwiches, southwest salads, waffle cut chips and cookies.

This Saturday, April 29th, however, they will be serving at Pinson’s Cityfest at Bicentennial Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

