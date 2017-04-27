 [fiatalert]
Hewitt's Coleman slated to play in North-South All-Star game

Posted by: Posted date: April 27, 2017

Special to The Tribune

MONTGOMERY — All-star squads for the 2017 North-South boys’ and girls’ basketball games North-South Volleyball games have been selected, and Hewitt-Trussville’s London Coleman has been selected to participate in the game.

Hewitt-Trussville’s London Coleman in the New Year’s Shootout. photo by Ron Burkett

Sixty outstanding junior basketball players, 15 on each team, were chosen from nominations submitted by high school coaches from across the state to participate at the 21th annual AHSAA Summer Conference and AHSADCA All-Star Games competition in Montgomery July 19-22, according to an announcement Thursday by Alvin Briggs, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA).

The girls’ and boys’ basketball games will be at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on the Alabama State University campusWednesday night, July 19 at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively.

The AHSADCA All-Star Games also include in-state all-star games in football, soccer, baseball, softball, volleyball, and for the first time, cross country. Soccer, softball and baseball all-star contests will be Tuesday, July 18.

Volleyball will be played at AUM on Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m., and the 56th North-South All-Star football game will be played Thursday night at Cramton Bowl. The inaugural North-South cross country competition will be Wednesday morning, July 19.

The AHSAA Summer Conference is a week-long conference that includes sports specific clinics and special sessions for coaches, principals, athletic directors, cheerleading coaches and officials. Also, an All-Sports Equipment Expo and other related activities are scheduled throughout the week.

Among the conference’s highlights will be the Sportsmanship Luncheon honoring all schools that have not had an ejection or fine during the 2015-16 school year and the Championship Coaches Awards Banquet that includes the naming of the 2015-16 Making A Difference Award Recipients ,Coaches of the Year, and the AHSADCA Athletic Director of the Year. Both banquets will be Friday, July 21.

Concluding the week will be the annual Officials Awards Banquet set for Saturday, July 22, at noon.

Shon Peck-Love of Paul Bryant High School and Neal Barker of Muscle Shoals will be coaching the North boys’ basketball squad. Brant Llewellyn of Lauderdale County will serve as administrative assistant for the North boys’ and girls’ teams. Coaching the North are Tony Hayes of Monroe County and Douglas Moore of Bullock County. Nigel Card of Saint James is the administrative assistant for the South boys and girls.

Peck-Love coached Paul Bryant (24-11) to the Class 6A state basketball championship last season winning their last 13 games of the season. Barker has his team in the state finals in 2016. Hayes directed Monroe County (23-5) to the 4A state championship game in 2017 and Moore has steadily built and strong program at Bullock County (18-10), which reached the South 4A Regional at Dothan.

The South girls’ coaches are Rich Bixby of Geneva and Willie Morgan of R.C, Hatch. Mike Chase of Spain Park and Lisa Bates of Sand Rock are the North coaches. Chase directed the Jaguars (22-12) to the 7A state finals last season, and Bates, one of the state’s top rebounders in AHSAA girls’ history at Locust Fork, has built a tremendous program at Sand Rock. Morgan’s Hatch girls (22-6) reached the Class 2A state semifinals, and Bixby directed Geneva (23-7) to the South Regional tourney.

Among the players selected for the South boys’ team are 6-foot-6 Anquavious Pollard and 6-7 Emmanuel Littles of two-time Class 2A state champion Lanett. Theo Akwuba of Brewbaker Tech is the tallest player on the squad at 6-9. The North features 6-9 forward Xavier Williams of Parker, 6-10 Richard Jemison of Homewood and 6-8 Logan Dye of Haleyville and 6-6 Isaac Chatman of Cordova.

The South girls’ team includes 6-1 center Tamyya Hilliard of Class 2A state champion Geneva County, Tyesha Rudolph of Hillcrest-Evergreen, who helped her team go 21-1 on the year, and 5-10 LeFlore guard Daisha Bradford. The North girls list 6-3 center Camille Buckhanon of Talladega, 6-0 center Karleigh Sledge and 5-8 guard Taylor Aikerson, who helped Deshler win 68 games in a row over the last two seasons, and Homewood guards Hannah Barber and Ajah Wayne, who led the Patriots to the Class 6A state championship in 2015 and 2017.

The South girls ended an eight-year drought with a 57-53 win over the North last summer, and the North boys won 84-73 in the 63rd North-South boys’ contest. The competition for boys was first played in 1953 and 1997 for the girls. The North holds a 47-26 edge in the boys’ series and a 17-3 edge in the girls’ series heading into this summer’s games.

The rosters for the basketball squads are below.

 

2017 NORTH-SOUTH BASKETBALL  ROSTERS
NORTH BOYS
Player School Pos. Ht. Wt.
Xavier Williams, Jr. A. H. Parker F 6’9 185
Fabian Bell Austin G 6’1 190
Isaac Chatman Cordova G 6’6 185
Jaylen Cole Gadsden City PG 6’0 160
Logan Dye Haleyville F 6’8 230
Richard Jemison Homewood C 6’10 233
Jamari Blackmon Hoover G 6’0 175
Travarus Carroll Huffman PG 6’2 178
Justin Allison Pelham PG 5’11 165
Jeffery Armstrong Plainview PG 5’11 175
Diante Wood Sacred Heart SG 6’5 185
Christian Peterson, III Saint Bernard PG 6’0 165
Malik Crawford Sylacauga G 6’2 200
Taquavian Drake Wadley F 6’0 155
Carlos Rogers Wenonah SG 5’10 195
NORTH COACHES
Shon Peck-Love Paul Bryant
Neal Barker Muscle Shoals
Brant Llewellyn Lauderdale County, Adm.
SOUTH BOYS
Player School Pos. Ht. Wt.
LaDarius Knight Ashford G 6’5 170
Christian Brandt Auburn G 6’2 177
Theo Akwuba Brewbaker Tech C 6’9 180
Jalen Gaston Carver – Montgomery SG 6’3 175
Kentravious Dudley Central – Hayneville SG 6’5 165
Justyn Ross Central – Phenix City PG 6’4 190
Kendrick Buskey Daphne PG 6’0 160
Tony Johnson Eufaula G 6’3 180
Calen Murry Headland SG 6’1 190
Anquavious Pollard Lanett F 6’6 210
Emmanuel Littles Lanett C 6’7 210
Isaiah Scott Linden PG 6’1 168
Tyler Stallworth Monroe County SG 6’4 195
Azariah Seay Prattville G 6’3 180
Mark Wilcox, Jr. St. Luke’s SF 6’4 198
SOUTH COACHES
Tony Hayes Monroe County
Douglas Moore Bullock County
Nigel Card Saint James, Adm.

 

NORTH GIRLS
Player School Pos. Ht.
Alexis Woods Athens F 5’11
Taylor Aikerson Deshler G 5’8
Karleigh Sledge Deshler C 6’0
Whitlee Flannagin Hatton G 5’9
Brooke Hampel Hazel Green G 5’10
Caitlin Hose Hazel Green G 5’10
London Coleman Hewitt Trussville G 5’8
Hannah Barber Homewood G 5’6
Ajah Wayne Homewood G 5’10
Eboni Williams Hoover F 6’0
Allie Cruce Lauderdale County G 6’1
Claire Holt Spain Park G 5’7
Tiyonna Rogers Spring Garden F 5’10
Camille Buckhanon Talladega C 6’3
Faith Reynolds Wenonah G 5’8
NORTH COACHES
Mike Chase Spain Park
Lisa Bates Sand Rock
Brant Llewellyn Lauderdale County, Adm.
SOUTH GIRLS
Player School Pos. Ht.
Adiya Matthews Alma Bryant G 5’7
Jermecya Harris Blount F 6’1
Tiara McLeod Carroll F 6’0
Destiny Ramos Faith Academy G 5’9
Lakhlian Rankins Faith Academy G 5’4
Tamyya Hilliard Geneva County C 6’1
Tyesha Rudolph Hillcrest – Evergreen G 5’8
Shatavia Moore Keith G 5’10
Daisha Bradford LeFlore G 5’10
Amber Richardson Linden F 5’8
Anita Payne Opelika F 5’8
Patiniquia Collins R. C. Hatch G

