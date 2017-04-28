Convicted sex offender arrested for trafficking methamphetamine following traffic stop

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man who was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2014 was arrested again early Friday morning, this time for trafficking methamphetamine.

At 12:40 a.m. Friday morning, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding and failing to signal a turn in the 2600 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer.

The driver of the car, Patrick Lane Jones, 43, of Mulga, was found to be a convicted sex offender. He was not in possession of his felon identification card and was asked to step out of the car. A search of the suspect revealed a plastic bag containing an amount of methamphetamine large enough to be considered trafficking.

Jones was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Jefferson County Jail with bonds set at $46,000.

A subsequent search of the car revealed more methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia and prescription narcotics.