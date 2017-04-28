Hewitt grad earns prestigious award from Auburn University

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville graduate Alex Thrasher was awarded the prestigious Auburn University College of Science and Mathematics Dean’s Medalist Award.

Only nine students in the program are given the award each year.

She is graduating from Auburn University on May 7 with degree in Microbiology and a minor in psychology. Thrasher to attend UAB Medical School in the fall.

Her parents are Joey and Kristin Thrasher, sister Camryn Thrasher of Trussville. Her grandparents are Raymond and Sherry Best and Joan Thrasher.