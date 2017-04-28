 [fiatalert]
Hewitt grad earns prestigious award from Auburn University

Posted by: Posted date: April 28, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Hewitt-Trussville graduate Alex Thrasher was awarded the prestigious Auburn University College of Science and Mathematics Dean’s Medalist Award.

Only nine students in the program are given the award each year.

She is graduating from Auburn University on May 7 with degree in Microbiology and a minor in psychology.  Thrasher to attend UAB Medical School in the fall.

Her parents are Joey and Kristin Thrasher, sister Camryn Thrasher of Trussville.  Her grandparents are Raymond and Sherry Best and Joan Thrasher.

Comments

  1. Jill Moore Ellis says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Congrats Kristin Best Thrasher!

  2. Wendy Williams Wright says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Way to go!!! Kristin Best Thrasher I’m sure y’all are very proud

  3. Elena Llivina says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Very impressive! Congratulations!

  4. Casey Collins Stephens says:
    April 28, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    So proud of you, from your 2nd grade teacher!!

  5. Erika Freeman says:
    April 29, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Wow Kristin Best Thrasher !!!! This is so great!!Congratulations!!

