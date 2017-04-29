Fatal traffic accident on I-59 near Roebuck

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A traffic accident on Interstate 59 on the northbound side has caused major delays. Police confirmed there was one fatality in the accident.

The victim was ejected from the car, and was not wearing a seat belt. According to State Troopers, the car suffered a blown tire, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred near the access ramp at Roebuck Parkway.