Fatal traffic accident on I-59 near Roebuck
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
BIRMINGHAM — A traffic accident on Interstate 59 on the northbound side has caused major delays. Police confirmed there was one fatality in the accident.
The victim was ejected from the car, and was not wearing a seat belt. According to State Troopers, the car suffered a blown tire, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
The accident occurred near the access ramp at Roebuck Parkway.
Comments
Just came through there. Prayers for all involved.
It is a mess. They have you exit off 1st Ave N exit. The people that were past this exit are having to use the entrance ramp to get off.
Alexis Savant
Rachael Szalankiewicz let your parents know
How sad…Prayers for all involved
Still closed and traffic is awful
Prayers for the family
Praying for all
Sam McGinnis please wear your seatbelt.
So sad. People PUHLEEEZ wear your seatbelt!!
Jameson Hicks
So sad thoughts and prayers to the family involved
It was sad. We came through there headed to recital and the body was covered with a yellow tarp. Praying for the family that had their world turned upside down this afternoon.
Life can change in the blink of an eye.
What color was the car that was in the accident?