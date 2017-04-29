 [fiatalert]
Fatal traffic accident on I-59 near Roebuck

Posted by: Posted date: April 29, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM — A traffic accident on Interstate 59 on the northbound side has caused major delays. Police confirmed there was one fatality in the accident.

The victim was ejected from the car, and was not wearing a seat belt. According to State Troopers, the car suffered a blown tire, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The accident occurred near the access ramp at Roebuck Parkway.

Comments

  1. Deborah Hallmark says:
    April 29, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Just came through there. Prayers for all involved.

  2. Lisa Mueller Praytor says:
    April 29, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    It is a mess. They have you exit off 1st Ave N exit. The people that were past this exit are having to use the entrance ramp to get off.

  3. Lisa Torman Jinright says:
    April 29, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Alexis Savant

  4. Susan Duke says:
    April 29, 2017 at 7:32 pm
  5. Ashley Sweat says:
    April 29, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Rachael Szalankiewicz let your parents know

  6. Deanna Hunt says:
    April 29, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    How sad…Prayers for all involved

  7. Judy Morrow Rice says:
    April 29, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Still closed and traffic is awful
    Prayers for the family

  8. Mary McWhorter Wyatt says:
    April 29, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Praying for all

  9. Kimberly Joy Nilsen says:
    April 29, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Sam McGinnis please wear your seatbelt.

  10. Shannon VanderWall Dean says:
    April 29, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    So sad. People PUHLEEEZ wear your seatbelt!!

  11. Courtney Bradford says:
    April 29, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    Jameson Hicks

  12. Courtney Dean Hallowell says:
    April 29, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    So sad thoughts and prayers to the family involved

  13. Dawn Richards says:
    April 30, 2017 at 1:58 am

    It was sad. We came through there headed to recital and the body was covered with a yellow tarp. Praying for the family that had their world turned upside down this afternoon.

  14. Shannon VanderWall Dean says:
    April 30, 2017 at 2:02 am

    Life can change in the blink of an eye.

  15. Cynthia Marie Hudman says:
    April 30, 2017 at 4:07 am

    What color was the car that was in the accident?

