Police looking for robbery suspect with Center Point ties

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

CENTER POINT– A Center Point man is wanted in Jefferson County for failing to appear in court on a second degree robbery charge.

David Lowell Miller, 26, is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. His last reported address in the 1700 block of Old Springville Road, Center Point 35215.

Anyone with information on where this suspect might be, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or leave a tip online. Tipsters will remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest. A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.