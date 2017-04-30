One dead in three-car crash on Interstate

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WALKER COUNTY — A three-vehicle crash at 8:35 p.m. Saturday, April 29, has claimed the life of one woman.

Pamela Freeman Herron, 60, of Jasper, was killed when the 2003 Nissan she was driving collided with a 2015 Honda and a 2013 GMC.

Herron was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Honda were transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, and the driver of the GMC was uninjured.

The crash occurred on Interstate 22 at the 50 mile marker, approximately four miles west of Carbon Hill.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.