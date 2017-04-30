UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm warning, tornado watch issued for Jefferson County

From The Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE –UPDATED: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Bibb counties until 2:15 p.m.

UPDATED 10:39 a.m. A tornado watch was issued at 10:39 a.m. for Jefferson County until 7 p.m. Sunday.

New graphics for start times of the storms for the local area are now posted in this story.

According to the NWS in Birmingham, “We realize it’s quite confusing when an event lasts over a 2 day span, so we’ll cover the impacts from the first line of storms first. Severe storms will remain possible overnight tonight thru Monday morning. Stay tuned for more updates later today.”

PREVIOUS REPORT: According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, central Alabama could see severe weather on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

The NWS reported storms containing hail, high winds and possible tornadoes could move into west Alabama as early as 1 p.m. on Sunday.

This system could also produce heavy rains in some locations leading to localized flooding.