Center Point man the victim in Saturday’s fatal crash on I-59

Posted by: Posted date: May 01, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 24-year-old Center Point man has been identified as the victim of a Saturday car crash on Interstate 59, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Antonio DeCarlos Sumerlin was killed when the car in which he was a passenger blew a tire and flipped three times.

Antonio Sumerlin / Facebook

Sumerlin was not wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from the car. The accident shut down both directions of the interstate for several hours in clean up.

The next day, another accident claimed the life of Fairfield Fire Chief Kevin Sutton.

An 18-wheeler traveling southbound just past the Fourth Avenue Bridge crossed the median and hit Sutton’s SUV and another vehicle.

 

 

Comments

  1. Ma Isabel Saucedo Cabello says:
    May 1, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    So sad prayers for all the families involved in both accidents..

  2. Judy Morrow Rice says:
    May 1, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    Bless his family

  3. Debra Gurholt says:
    May 1, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Im So Sorry For Him & His Loved Ones……….. R.I.P. Thoughts & Prayers are with You!!! God Bless………………..

