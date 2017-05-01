Girl, 12, dies after accidental shooting at family gathering in Leeds

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

LEEDS — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified 12-year-old Kayla Mendenhall as the victim of what appears to be an accidental shooting, according to Carol Robinson.

According to the report, the girl and an adult family member were wrestling​ around when the gun accidentally fired, striking the victim.

The relationship​ the adult had to the victim has not been released.

She was taken to Children’s of Alabama where she was pronounced dead following the gunshot to her upper leg.