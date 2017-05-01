Girl, 12, dies after accidental shooting at family gathering in Leeds
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
LEEDS — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified 12-year-old Kayla Mendenhall as the victim of what appears to be an accidental shooting, according to Carol Robinson.
According to the report, the girl and an adult family member were wrestling around when the gun accidentally fired, striking the victim.
The relationship the adult had to the victim has not been released.
She was taken to Children’s of Alabama where she was pronounced dead following the gunshot to her upper leg.
Comments
Crazy.
Why would she die from just a gunshot wound to the leg???
Only thing I can figure is loss of blood. That is just strange..sad but strange
You have a main artery in both legs more than likely the bullet hit that artery and she bled out
There is a large blood vessel called the Femoral Artery in the upper leg. Perforate that artery and unless there is a field medic nearby, your odds of survival are not good.
Another woman was shot last night on 1st ave and its life threatening she was also shot in leg
Crazy.
Prayers to the family.
Not strange at all !! As the man said above, you have main arteries running from the heart. If one if those is punctured, perforated….or shot…..the leg will bleed profusely , unless it is stopped quickly !! It doesn’t take long with the heart continually pumping the blood
It’s tragic that at a family gathering, people can’t put their guns away in a safe place. That’s what is crazy ! So sorry for the loss of this girls life.