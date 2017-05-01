 [fiatalert]
Girl, 12, dies after accidental shooting at family gathering in Leeds

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

LEEDS — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified 12-year-old Kayla Mendenhall as the victim of what appears to be an accidental shooting, according to Carol Robinson.

According to the report, the girl and an adult family member were wrestling​ around when the gun accidentally fired, striking the victim.

The relationship​ the adult had to the victim has not been released.

She was taken to Children’s of Alabama where she was pronounced dead following the gunshot to her upper leg.

Comments

  1. Doris Franklin says:
    May 1, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Crazy.

  2. Jennifer McRae Copeland says:
    May 1, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Why would she die from just a gunshot wound to the leg???

  3. Jennifer McRae Copeland says:
    May 1, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Only thing I can figure is loss of blood. That is just strange..sad but strange

  4. Jonathan Orr says:
    May 1, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    You have a main artery in both legs more than likely the bullet hit that artery and she bled out

  5. Sam Modder says:
    May 1, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    There is a large blood vessel called the Femoral Artery in the upper leg. Perforate that artery and unless there is a field medic nearby, your odds of survival are not good.

  6. Susanna Renee says:
    May 1, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Another woman was shot last night on 1st ave and its life threatening she was also shot in leg

  7. Gwen Lackey says:
    May 1, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Crazy.

  8. Shana Roberts- Hughes says:
    May 1, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Prayers to the family.

  9. Laurie Pryor Brockman says:
    May 1, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Not strange at all !! As the man said above, you have main arteries running from the heart. If one if those is punctured, perforated….or shot…..the leg will bleed profusely , unless it is stopped quickly !! It doesn’t take long with the heart continually pumping the blood

  10. Laurie Pryor Brockman says:
    May 1, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    It’s tragic that at a family gathering, people can’t put their guns away in a safe place. That’s what is crazy ! So sorry for the loss of this girls life.

