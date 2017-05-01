 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Scam warning comes from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Scam warning comes from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Posted by: Posted date: May 01, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is making their customers and Alabamians aware of a current telephone spoofing scam targeting individuals throughout the country. These scammers represent themselves as Blue Cross and Blue Shield employees. The perpetrator may use various tactics to obtain or verify the victim’s personal information.

It is important to know that Blue Cross will not make outgoing calls to verify or update your personal information. Individuals should not answer calls from 1-518-381-2264. We encourage the public to remain vigilant, protect their personal information, and guard against providing personal information during calls that claim to be from Blue Cross.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top