Alacare celebrating Founder’s Day with luncheon May 4

Special to the Tribune

BIRMINGHAM — Major Charles D. Beard, Jr. and his wife, Mary Sue Beard, founded Alacare Home Health & Hospice 47 years ago with hopes of bringing quality home health care to all Alabama residents. Today, Alacare Home Health & Hospice is the state’s oldest and largest family-owned home health agency. Each May, Alacare honors the Beards and their vision on Founder’s Day.

On May 4, Alacare Home Health & Hospice will celebrate its Founder’s Day with a luncheon at Vulcan Park and Museum (1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Proceeds from the Alacare Home Health & Hospice Founder’s Day Luncheon will benefit the Hospice &

Home Health Fund of Alabama (HHHFA). In 1990, the Beard family formed the HHHFA, which aids patients who would not be able to receive home health or hospice services in their homes because they are experiencing financial difficulties.

“Last year, the HHHFA paid out over $164,000 in assistance to those in need,” said Alacare Home Health & Hospice CEO Susan B. Brouillette. “An additional $22,778 was donated to local non-profits and to ‘Operation Christmas Cheer,’ which purchased much-needed personal items for patients.”

Tickets for the Alacare Founder’s Day Luncheon are $30 each for adults and $15 each for children ages 4-12. Tickets include a BBQ lunch and door prizes.

Even if you are unable to attend this year’s Founder’s Day celebration, you can still make a difference by making a donation to the Hospice & Home Health Fund of Alabama.

Contact Amy Taylor at 205-981-8585 or email amy.taylor@alacare.com with any questions.