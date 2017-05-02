CCHS girls’ golf plays its way into substate

By David Knox

Sports Editor

CLAY — Clay-Chalkville’s girls golf team has reached the substate tournament for the fourth straight year.

Maggie Rasberry’s team joined Northridge and Homewood as the third qualifier at the section tournament at Highlands Golf Course in Birmingham.

The Lady Cougars will now play in the substate at Cypress Lakes Country Club in Muscle Shoals on Monday.

“We played there during the 2015 season when we made it to substate back then,” Rasberry said. “My senior, Baleigh (Nelson), has played it before. It’s a tough course, but to play in a high-caliber, high-stakes tournament will be great experience for our younger players.

“I’m very proud of the team for getting this far. The freshmen this year have really learned a lot and gotten much better over the course of the season.”

Besides Nelson, team members include Abigail Cole and Kamryn English.