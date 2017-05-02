CCHS principal tried to work with tournament organizers on schedule compromise

By Chris Yow

Editor

CLAY — Clay-Chalkville Principal Michael Lee said no additional word has come yet with regard to the Class 6A, Area 12 softball tournament, but did say he has attempted to work with tournament officials at Gardendale High School to move around the schedule.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) rules state the area tournaments must be completed no later than Saturday. The championship game for the area tournament in Gardendale is scheduled for Tuesday,

“Gardendale (administrators) made the decision not to change the times,” Lee said, “I tried last week and this past Saturday to back the times up so the girls at Clay-Chalkville could do both.”

The event the seniors are choosing to attend tonight is an award ceremony that includes representatives from several state colleges, including the Univ. of Alabama, Auburn Univ. and UAB, awarding scholarships to students.

“This is not a simple awards banquet,” Lee said. “This is an awards program that has been on our schedule since last year’s event. We have to schedule our auditorium well in advance because of the number of events in the auditorium during the spring. We scheduled this before the AHSAA tournament dates were set.”

Lee added that rescheduling this event would have been a disservice to his students and could harm the school’s relationship with those colleges.

“This is not just about Clay-Chalkville,” Lee said. “If I cancel our event, it puts our reputation with those colleges on the line. If it was just our kids, I would cancel it and we would do it another time, but it’s not.”

The Tribune reached out to Gardendale High School softball coach Barry Brake and Athletic Director Matt Plunkett for comment, but those messages have not yet been returned.

“I don’t want our girls to be criticized,” Lee said. “These girls have given so much to this school over their four years. They’re being put in a situation of being able to choose a softball game or one of the biggest events of their senior year.”