Clay-Chalkville, Pinson, Center Point sends athletes to state track meet

From staff reports

MOUNTAIN BROOK – Clay- Chalkville, Pinson Valley and Center Point high schools competed at the Class 6A, Section 3 track and field event at Mountain Brook High last weekend to qualify for the AHSAA State Championships at Gulf Shores Thursday through Saturday.

Among the top performances were Clay-Chalkville’s Miles Chaney’s win in the 110 hurdles and the 1-2 finish in the 300 hurdles by Center Point’s Steven Soles and Jalen Aibogun.

Class 6A powers Homewood and Opelika were also in the tough sectional.

Clay-Chalkville athletes headed to the state meet at Gulf Shores are: Kristian Eatman, 100 meter and 200 meter dashes; Lakerrya Moulton, 400 dash and 300 hurdles; Adrienne Lewis, long jump and triple jump; Jai Abel, triple jump; girls 4×100 relay; Chance Armstrong, 800 meters; Miles Chaney, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; boys 4×100, 4×400 relays

Pinson Valley athletes headed to state are: Brianna Page, 400 meter dash; Charlotte Phillips, 1600 run; Octavia Woods, 100 hurdles.

Center Point athletes headed to state are: KenJada Hutchinson, 200 meter dash; A’doll Gray, high jump; Zakaria Adams, shot put and discus throw; Breauna Lacey, shot put; girls 4×100 relay and 4×400 relay; Steven Soles, 400 meter dash and 110 and 300 hurdles; Isaiah Martin, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Jalen Aibogun, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles; Kelvin Cole, long jump and triple jump; boys 4×100, 4×400, 4×800 relays.