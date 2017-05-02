Clay-Chalkville’s Keilend Clayton named to North football all-star team

By David Knox

Sports Editor

CLAY – Clay-Chalkville senior defensive lineman Keilend Clayton has been selected for the 58th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game in Montgomery on July 20.

The two 37-member teams comprised of 2017 seniors were announced by Alvin Briggs, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association on Tuesday.



The North-South Game will be played Thursday, July 20, at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. The annual game will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network and broadcast by the AHSAA Radio Network.



The game will be the last all-star game of in this year’s AHSAA Summer Conference. The AHSACDA will also host all-star games in baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, volleyball, and, for the first time, cross country.



Clayton was a key component of the 2014 state championship team and the 2015 runner-up. In 2016 he was named to the Trussville Tribune’s first-team defense after a standout season. He recorded 35 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles, 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He caused a fumble, broke up one pass and had seven quarterback hits.

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Clayton will play at East Tennessee State.

The North head coach is Parker High School’s Andre Robinson.

The South holds a 30-25-2 edge in the North-South series which began in 1948. The North won 14-0 last year in a game called due to inclement weather in the second quarter.