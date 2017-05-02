HTHS track sends 20 to state meet

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

MADISON – Hewitt-Trussville’s track and field team qualified some 20 athletes for the AHSAA State Championship Meet this weekend at in the Class 7A, Section 4 meet at James Clemens High last weekend.

Noah Igbinoghene led the way with wins in the triple and long jumps, and he also qualified for the 100 meter dash with a second-place finish. Igbinoghene, headed to Auburn this fall for football and track, long jumped 12-10.5 and triple jumped 48-5. He ran the 100 in 11.26, just behind Sparkman’s Charles Lewis (11.11). Henry Ruggs of Robert E. Lee, the Alabama football signee at wide receiver, has the best 100 time heading to Gulf Shores at 10.53.

Jake Diggs won the 400 meters (48.63) and was fifth in the 200. John Ngaruiya qualified in three individual events: 800, 1600 and 3200 runs. He took first in the 1600 and 3200. He will also be a part of a relay team. Hewitt’s 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 relay teams qualified.

Other boys qualifiers are: Josh Jenkins, 1600; Stone Shelnutt, 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Nick Shirley, 110 hurdles; Gaines Myrick, shot put, discus; Jonah Renda, discus.

On the girls’ side, Hope Igbinoghene was third in the 100 meters and X in the 200 meter dash to qualify for state. Other girls headed to state are: Sydney Hall, 1600, 3200; Aubrey Mavin, 100, 300 hurdles; Jada Jenkins, 300 hurdles, Sydney White, 300 hurdles. Olivia Braswell, pole vault, Josie Lyster, javelin.

Hewitt swept the 300 hurdles 1-2-3 with Jenkins, White and Mavin.

The Hewitt girls will run in the 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 relays.