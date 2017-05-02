Jefferson County man arrested after allegedly attacking a man and his daughter with a machete

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man is in the custody of Jefferson County sheriff’s after an incident Tuesday morning where he allegedly attacked a man and his daughter with a machete.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded about 4:30 a.m. to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 2400 block of Forest Hill Drive. Deputies found two victims, both suffering from cuts and stab wounds. The man and his daughter were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was living with the two victims, allegedly attacked the daughter as she was going to work. When her father heard her scream for help, he ran outside and wrestled the machete from the suspect.

According to the report, the suspect remained on the scene and was arrested. He was reportedly upset after being asked to move out of the home.

The name of the suspect is withheld, but sheriff’s plan to charge him with attempted murder and second-degree assault.