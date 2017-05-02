No horsing around: Trussville woman bringing horse training facility to the area

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Hard work, determination and a heart for others has led 20-year-old Bianca Brasher to her dream job. The word ‘job’, however, isn’t exactly fitting. At least not when the job is your passion.

Brasher has worked for the last two years as a surgery coordinator at St. Vincent’s East saving up money to lease a 55-acre farm that will house BMB Horsemanship. Brasher said she has been working toward this moment since she first rode a horse, though she didn’t know it at the time.

From the time she was a 6-year-old girl, Brasher has ridden horses. Slowly, she progressed into different disciplines, and eventually began working as a trainer.

“I’ve been training for the past five years at different barns, under other trainers and also going to clinics,” she said. “I was the head trainer at two of the three facilities I was working at. I have furthered my horse training education by attending clinics locally and as far away as Montgomery and Ocala, Fla.”

That led her to the belief she was ready, even at such a young age, to start her career in this business.

“I’ve been working since I was able,” she said. “My mom bought me a truck when I turned 16, but that was it. I had to pay for the insurance and gas and everything else. I had to work for everything.”

Her hard work has paid off, as she will be working with a 55-acre farm that has 21 horse stalls with an indoor and outdoor arena.

“God opened the door for that opportunity when a truly fabulous property became available,” she said. “Even better the facility is located in Clay. It is truly my dream property having a lighted indoor arena so I can teach or boarders can ride no matter the weather or time of day.”

Horse stables are abundant in surrounding counties, but there are no places like this in the area.

“I know a lot of people and even many of my students are from the Trussville and Clay areas, and they drive to meet me,” Brasher said. “This will be a huge opportunity for them not to have to drive as far. When I was growing up, I didn’t have that option around here, so my parents had to drive me around for lessons.”

This, Brasher hopes, will allow people to be closer.

“Right now, my horses are in Odenville, but I live in Trussville. I’m having to drive 30 minutes a day to take care of my horses,” she said. “I know there are a lot of people like that, so maybe they will be able to be closer to their horse.”

Never into normal athletics, Brasher was always aware that many children still may want to compete or have a group of friends with a common interest.

“I just wanted to be with horses,” she said. “I know there are a lot of kids like that who don’t want to be involved in typical sports, and they want to do something different. This gives them that chance.”

She trains the horses and riders to compete, and has been very successful in both her training and riding careers. She competes every Saturday in speed events like barrel racing and arena races. Some of her students go with her to compete as well.

“For kids who aren’t into sports, this gives them something to compete in, and show off their skills,” she said.

The stable offers a variety of options for riders of all ages and skill levels. In addition to lessons, she will offer boarding and eventually hopes to add horse training to her services.

“Horses are my passion and running a first class stable will be my career,” she said. “While boarders of all disciplines are welcome, I will be teaching, western pleasure, western speed events and trail obstacle course.”

Brasher said she is excited to open her doors, and plans to be open around the first of June. She is already taking calls and emails for registration on her Facebook page.

“This is a dream come true,” she said.