Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delays on Parkway East
From Trussville Tribune staff reports
ROEBUCK — An 18-wheeler has overturned, causing traffic delays on Parkway East. Traffic is being rerouted to Red Lane Road.
The wreck occurred in the 9200 block of Parkway East, and Birmingham police say three people were injured, and one person has been taken into custody in relation to the accident.
Comments
I saw a box delivery truck not a 18 wheeler in Roebuck in front of Walmart.
Praying for these in jury’ s
Joseph Mcdonald