 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delays on Parkway East

Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic delays on Parkway East

Posted by: Posted date: May 02, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

ROEBUCK — An 18-wheeler has overturned, causing traffic delays on Parkway East. Traffic is being rerouted to Red Lane Road.

The wreck occurred in the 9200 block of Parkway East, and Birmingham police say three people were injured, and one person has been taken into custody in relation to the accident.

Comments

  1. Brian Bradley says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    I saw a box delivery truck not a 18 wheeler in Roebuck in front of Walmart.

  2. Gwen Lackey says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Praying for these in jury’ s

  3. Greg Murphy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Joseph Mcdonald

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top