Trussville Daybreak Rotary announces scholarship winner

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club has announced its scholarship recipient for this year.

Alan Roper, a senior at Hewitt-Trussville, will attend UAB this fall and plans to major in a health- or pharmacy-related field. Alan’s other achievements include Eagle Scout (2015); Science Olympiad – 1st Place; President of HTHS Ambassadors; Service Association Member; and HTHS Leadership Team. He is an active member of First Baptist Church Trussville.

The scholarship, valued at $5,000, was presented at the Hewitt-Trussville Awards Day ceremony on April 28. Alan is shown in the photo receiving the scholarship award from Rotary Club President Tommy Trimm.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets for breakfast on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at Spare Time Entertainment (3600 Roosevelt Blvd). For more information on the Club, or to help with one of our projects, please ‘like’ us on Facebook (Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club) or email Diane Poole at diane.poole@trussvillechamber.com.