Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat hosting bike ride to kick off City Fest weekend

By Chris Yow

Editor

TRUSSVILLE — Mayor Buddy Choat, Trussville Parks and Recreation (TPR), the Hewitt-Trussville High School mountain bike team and Cahaba Cycles have teamed together to get Trussville residents moving on Saturday morning with a bicycle ride.

The ride will begin a 9 a.m. at the Senior Center and will take a route to the Trussville city pool area.

TPR Director Drew Peterson wanted to do something fun with Choat to kick off City Fest weekend, and a bike ride came to mind. Donna Fox, the Recreation Leader for TPR, put together an event that will begin Saturday morning.

“Obviously, its a short ride,” Fox said. “But we’re just hoping to get a good response for this year.”

Fox added she would like to see this become an annual event.

“We hope that we can make this bigger each year,” she said.

The Hewitt-Trussville mountain bike team will be on hand to ride along as well before they head off to the state championship race.

Cahaba Cycles will have technicians at the end of the ride to help with maintenance on bicycles if any riders need those services. Also at the end of the ride, stuntman Tom McNeal will be on hand performing stunt tricks for those on hand.

In addition, Cahaba Cycles is loaning a bike and helmet to Choat for his ride. All riders in the event must wear a helmet.

“We hope this will be a way to get people going the morning of City Fest,” Fox said. “With the weather’s cooperation, it will be an awesome day.”