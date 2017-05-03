ALDOT plans barriers for I-59 following two fatal accidents

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two fatal car accidents over the weekend in almost identical places have sparked interest in safety precautions for the dangerous stretch.

The Alabama Department of Transportation said it already had plans to install cable barriers, not only in this particular stretch, but along all interstates in the local area.

“Two months ago, the Alabama Department of Transportation discussed plans to install cable barrier rails along I-59,” Linda Crockett said. “In fact, by the end of this year, we plan to begin installing cable barriers on all interstates in Jefferson and Shelby Counties where there are narrow medians as a way to enhance the safety of our Alabama roadways.”

A Saturday crash that killed a Center Point man was caused by a tire blowout and subsequent rolling of the vehicle, but Sunday’s crash involved an 18-wheeler crossing the median and striking two vehicles, killing Fairfield’s fire chief.