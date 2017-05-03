Man charged in machete attack in Jefferson County

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 26-year-old man has been charged in a machete attack from Tuesday morning.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Frank Swain Bradley is being charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Deputies responded about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 2400 block of Forest Hill Drive. Deputies found two victims, a man and his daughter, both suffering from cuts and stab wounds.

Bradley, who was living with the two victims, allegedly attacked the daughter as she was going to work. When her father heard her scream for help, he ran outside and wrestled the machete from the suspect.

He will be transferred to the Jefferson County jail on a $160,000 bond following evaluation at a local hospital.