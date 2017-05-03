Steve Ward to be recommended for TCS BOE position

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — Following the interviews of three finalists for the vacant board of education seat Tuesday night, Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat will recommend Steve Ward to the city council for approval at the next meeting.

Ward, a retired educator, was chosen over other finalists Margaret McCullough and Wendell Gibson.

Ward was born and raised in Montgomery, and is currently the vice president of the Trussville Parks and Recreation Board. He will fill the spot vacated by Gayle Glenn.

Holding a BS from Auburn Univ., an MS from Southern Mississippi, as well as both an EDS and PhD from Georgia State, Ward has an extensive background in education. Not only did Ward serve as a classroom teacher, but also as a counselor, high school assistant principal and middle school principal. He was also a college professor, all while living in Georgia.

Since moving to Trussville in 2006, he’s become a member of Friends of the Trussville Library and FUMC Trussville. His son, Marc, and his wife also live in Trussville, and he has two grandchildren in the Trussville City School system.

He has been married to his wife, Marcia, for 47 years, and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

The Trussville CIty Council will meet Tuesday night at 6 p.m.