Guest Commentary: Gary Palmer betrays the people of the sixth district

By Shea Rives

Guest Commentary

As his recent town hall meeting at the Gardendale Civic Center drew to a close, Representative Gary Palmer of Alabama’s sixth congressional district sought to reassure his constituents after an evening that had seen many of those present express their fears about the uncertainty surrounding the future of healthcare in this country.

“I know what I’m doing,” Palmer said.

Palmer likes to play up his down-home appeal. On his website, his biography mentions that he grew up in small Alabama town, was the first member of either side of his family to go to college, and that he still regularly attends church here at home in Alabama. The message is clear. Gary Palmer is a good man, an honest man, a man we can trust to do what’s best for the people of his district.

So when constituents at that recent town hall meeting asked him about the details of the new American Health Care Act, legislation he supports and says he intends to vote for, the congressman drew upon that trust when answering their questions.

A young mother from Homewood asked about what the future might look like for her daughter, who was diagnosed in-utero with a congenital birth defect, particularly regarding whether states would be allowed to opt out of the preexisting condition protections currently provided by the Affordable Care Act. The congressman reassured her, “This is a federal program. The states don’t have an option in it.” A gentleman later asked, more specifically, about whether a proposed amendment to the plan would allow insurers to charge more for coverage if a person had a preexisting condition.

Congressman Palmer reassured him, “I can promise you, knowing Congressman MacArthur (the author of the amendment), that he is not going to support anything that imposes any kind of hardship on people getting their insurance.”

Toward the end of the meeting, I asked Representative Palmer to pledge not to vote on the bill until it had been made publicly available. Again he reassured, “The bill’s available. You can read the bill. It’s been out there.”

The problem? None of those reassurances are true. I have spent much of my time since that meeting researching the specifics of the proposed bill and its amendments. The MacArthur amendment does provide a means for the states to opt out of preexisting condition protections, allowing insurers to charge people with preexisting conditions more for their coverage. The bill, which may be voted on in the House as early as Tuesday of this week, still hasn’t been finalized and therefore is not available in its final form for review. So did Gary Palmer not understand the bill? Was he just misinformed about a bill that’s changing too quickly for him to keep up? I decided to call his office and find out.

I spoke on Monday with Hunter Hobart, the legislative aide in Gary’s Washington DC office who is responsible for working with Congressman Palmer on healthcare issues. Hunter was kind enough to take time with me to explain the bill and Representative Palmer’s position on it.

I asked what the thinking was behind voting on the bill without a revised estimate from the Congressional Budget Office assessing the bill’s costs and effects on the number of un-insured. “I think, the thinking is probably just that they want to get it done, to be honest”, he said. I tried to gain some clarification about the provision of the amendment that would give the states the ability to opt out of pre-existing coverage protections and to charge people more for coverage. Hunter explained that “insurance companies would still be required, if a state took a waiver, that guaranteed issue requirement would still be in place, but they could then, the insurance companies would be able to price the policy based on health status… They wouldn’t be able to deny it, but they could charge different prices.” I then asked Hunter about the estimates that I had seen that said that as many as 24 million people could lose coverage under this plan. He explained that “to some extent, the number of people covered is not the metric that we think is the most important.” Hunter also explained how the waivers granted to states under the MacArthur amendment would allow states to set their own age rating bands (the ratio of what insurers can charge older customers compared to younger) beyond the limit of 3-to-1 under current law.

“Would there be limits on it, if they were able to get that waiver, or would they set their own limits?” I asked.

“I believe they would establish their own standards”, he said.

So, under the plan that Gary Palmer supports, states would be allowed to receive waivers from the protections that keep insurers from charging both people with preexisting conditions and older customers drastically more for their coverage. It’s beyond me that anyone looking at the current healthcare situation in this country would decide that the answer lies in allowing insurers to charge their customers more, but that’s exactly what this bill does.

It was an enlightening conversation, and one that left me with a very different impression of Representative Gary Palmer than the one he seeks to convey with his website’s biography. Gary Palmer has betrayed the people of Alabama’s sixth district. He has shown himself to be an ideologue, more concerned with party loyalty and his ideas about markets and government than the real life and death impact of his decisions on the people he represents. He has also shown himself to be untrustworthy. He intentionally misled his constituents about the American Health Care Act and its implications. While I have learned to believe little of what Gary Palmer says, he did tell us one truth in Gardendale that night. He said, “I know what I’m doing.” Yes, he knows exactly what he is doing. My hope is that the people of Alabama’s sixth congressional district will also know what he’s doing, and will hold him fully accountable for the decisions that he makes and for the impact of those decisions on their lives and the lives of their families.