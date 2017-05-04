Sheriff’s office looking for man wanted in Pinson area theft

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

PINSON — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in the theft of a cell phone occurring approximately 3:50 p.m. on May 1, at a Dollar General in the 6200 block of Hwy 75 in the Pinson area.

According to detectives, the victim left her phone in a shopping cart and stepped away from it briefly. Video surveillance footage obtained by detectives captured what they believe to be images of the suspect taking the victim’s phone from the cart and walking away with it.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set male in his late 30s or early 40s with gray hair and a beard. If you think you recognize this suspect, or know anything about this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.