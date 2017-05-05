Former Husky signs to play tennis at West Alabama

LIVINGSTON – Noah Tippen of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has decided to continue his intercollegiate tennis career at the University of West Alabama.

“We are excited to have Noah join the men’s team,” UWA coach Jeff Beaman said. “It is great to add a player from the state of Alabama who comes in with two years’ experience under his belt playing for a nationally ranked junior college.

“Noah is a strong on court competitor who has worked hard with coach (Gary) Bourgeois on developing aspects of his game with a big serve and adding some variety that can make many players uncomfortable,” Beaman said.

Tippen was 23-9 in singles and 35-6 in doubles during his MGCCC career. He won State and Regional titles at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles position as a freshman. In addition, he won the consolation draw at No. 2 doubles at the NJCAA National Tournament.

He has been ranked as high as 44th in the nation in singles and the MGCCC team finished 16th at nationals and won the conference. The Bulldogs are ranked 14th this year and headed to the NJCAA nationals in May.

Tippen, who played his high school tennis at Hewitt Trussville High School, plays No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles for MGCCC.