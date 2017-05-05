Representative Gary Palmer plays critical role in repeal and replacement of Obamacare

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

WASHINGTON, DC — A bill to repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as ‘Obamacare’, passed the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, and one vital amendment to the bill was authored by Gary Palmer (R-AL6).

Palmer voted in favor of the American Health Care Act of 2017, and authored an amendment to protect those with preexisting conditions.

“The amendment that I authored on invisible risk sharing will drive down the cost of health insurance premiums and helps ensure that those with preexisting conditions have affordable coverage,” Palmer said.

The AHCA will also give states more flexibility in how to better serve its citizens.

“The option for states to choose to receive Medicaid funding as a per-capita cap or a block grant will provide states with more flexibility to meet the needs of their Medicaid eligible people and will reduce the waste of billions of Medicaid dollars to fraud, inefficiencies and mismanagement. The AHCA also gives states the option to establish work requirements for able-bodied adults without small children,” Palmer said. “Together, these additions to the AHCA are the most substantial entitlement reform in 50 years.”

The AHCA will also defund Planned Parenthood for one year.

“This bill is not the end of our efforts to dismantle Obamacare and repair the damage done to our healthcare system,” Palmer said. “It is the first major step forward.”