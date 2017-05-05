Trussville Daybreak Rotary impacts HTMS students

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club is helping to train tomorrow’s leaders.

Rotarian Mike Ennis spoke to the Interact/Leadership Club of Hewitt-Trussville Middle School sponsored by Charlotte Booker. Mike shared with the students the definition of leadership, the influence of a leader, and positive leaders make positive decisions.

Mike followed up with a ropes team building skill that required the students to communicate and work together. The students enjoyed hearing from Mr. Ennis.

