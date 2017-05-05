 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Local News » Trussville Daybreak Rotary impacts HTMS students

Trussville Daybreak Rotary impacts HTMS students

Posted by: Posted date: May 05, 2017

From Trussville Tribune staff reports

TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club is helping to train tomorrow’s leaders.    

Rotarian Mike Ennis spoke to the Interact/Leadership Club of Hewitt-Trussville Middle School sponsored by Charlotte Booker. Mike shared with the students the definition of leadership, the influence of a leader, and positive leaders make positive decisions. 

Mike followed up with a ropes team building skill that required the students to communicate and work together. The students enjoyed hearing from Mr. Ennis.

The Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club meets for breakfast on Wednesday mornings at 7 a.m. at Spare Time Entertainment (3600 Roosevelt Blvd).  For more information on the Club, or to help with one of our projects, please ‘like’ us on Facebook (Trussville Rotary Daybreak Club) or email Diane Poole at diane.poole@trussvillechamber.com.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top