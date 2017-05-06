Aunt Jemima frozen products being recalled due to listeria concerns

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

A press release by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that Pinnacle Foods, Inc. is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen products, including Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles & Frozen French Toast Slices due to concerns of possible listeria.

No illnesses have been reported so far but the FDA said that Pinnacle Foods, Inc. issued a recall after confirming listeria “in the plant environment.”

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the press release states. “Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.”

Read the press release here.