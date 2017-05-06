Funeral held for Fairfield fire chief who died in car crash

 [fiatalert]
Posted by: Posted date: May 06, 2017

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

BIRMINGHAM – Family, friends and fellow firefighters gathered for the funeral of Fairfield Fire and Rescue Chief Kevin Sutton, who tragically passed away in a car accident on April 30. The funeral was held at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham.

Firefighters from throughout Alabama came to pay their respects at Bill Harris. The services for chief Sutton were followed by burial at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham.

The accident occurred on I-59 North at the Fourth Avenue exit. Chief Sutton’s car was struck by an 18-wheeler. His wife, Phyllis, and daughter, Tabitha Normal, were injured. Chief Sutton was 54.

A restaurant in downtown Birmingham held a fundraiser to raise money for the Sutton family on May 4.

Comments

  1. Vickie Williams Perry says:
    May 6, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Praying for his family, friends and fellow firefighters.

  2. Debbie Wood says:
    May 6, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    Praying for his family and friends.

  3. Tjo Johnson says:
    May 6, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Prayers for this family.

  4. TJ Arrington says:
    May 7, 2017 at 1:38 am

    Prayers

