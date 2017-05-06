Warm weather returning after chilly Friday, some rains predicted

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

After a rainy, unseasonably chilly Friday the weather has warmed back up and will be in the 70s and 80s throughout the weekend and the following week. Some light rain may occur on Saturday evening.

Lows on Sunday morning will be in the low 50s but the temperature will climb back up and the day will be sunny.

On Monday the temperature in Central Alabama is expected to rise to the 80s with no rain projected until Friday where there may be rain in the morning and afternoon.