Deputies search for missing man in Shelby County

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – Timothy Norwood, 43, has gone missing, deputies from Shelby County say.

WBRC reports that Norwood was last seen on May 6, at 2 p.m. at Beechwood Trail in Dunnavant. He is described as wearing a red shirt with blue jeans and brown shoes. His car was found near Mimosa Road and Arlington Drive.

Anyone with information on Norwood’s whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at 205-669-4181 or 911.