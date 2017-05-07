Shelby County woman arrested for faking cancer to receive donation money

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – A woman is being held at the Shelby County Jail for faking a terminal illness and collecting more than $38,000 in donations. The accused, Jennifer Flynn Cataldo, now faces charges of theft by deception.

Cataldo is said to have used GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for medical bills, claiming to have cancer for around seven years. But the Alabama Attorney General’s office and the FBI caught on to the scheme and she was arrested on April 13, according to AL.com.

Authorities say that Cataldo acted alone. Donors who gave money to her campaigns will be able to get refunds. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.