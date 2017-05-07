Shelby County woman arrested for faking cancer to receive donation money
From the Trussville Tribune staff reports
SHELBY COUNTY – A woman is being held at the Shelby County Jail for faking a terminal illness and collecting more than $38,000 in donations. The accused, Jennifer Flynn Cataldo, now faces charges of theft by deception.
Cataldo is said to have used GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for medical bills, claiming to have cancer for around seven years. But the Alabama Attorney General’s office and the FBI caught on to the scheme and she was arrested on April 13, according to AL.com.
Authorities say that Cataldo acted alone. Donors who gave money to her campaigns will be able to get refunds. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Comments
This hurts folks who really have had cancer!
How’s this for alternative sentencing?
Pay back every dime. Personally apologize to every single donor, and spend every weekend for a year volunteering at the pediatric oncology unit at Children’s of Alabama?
Keeps prison population down, makes all the victims whole, and teaches her a lesson.
Can I get an amen?
So sad put her under the jail and don’t let her out
I am recovering from leukemia and just one of the 35 medications a day cost me $500 a week and she’s lying about cancer to get a trip to disney!!! How sick!!
Amen !!!
Ridiculous…keep up the fight. I’m about to enter my 15th year in remission. Welcome to club #CancerDidntWin
Congrats #Godisbigger
Amen
When I was getting treatment I hated asking my own family for financial help. Some people have no shame at all.
Her parents sacrificed everything.