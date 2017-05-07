 [fiatalert]
jav-legend
You Are Here: Home » Metro/State/Nation » Shelby County woman arrested for faking cancer to receive donation money

Shelby County woman arrested for faking cancer to receive donation money

Posted by: Posted date: May 07, 2017

From the Trussville Tribune staff reports

SHELBY COUNTY – A woman is being held at the Shelby County Jail for faking a terminal illness and collecting more than $38,000 in donations. The accused, Jennifer Flynn Cataldo, now faces charges of theft by deception.

Cataldo is said to have used GoFundMe campaigns to raise money for medical bills, claiming to have cancer for around seven years. But the Alabama Attorney General’s office and the FBI caught on to the scheme and she was arrested on April 13, according to AL.com.

Authorities say that Cataldo acted alone. Donors who gave money to her campaigns will be able to get refunds. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Comments

  1. Mary Lane says:
    May 7, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    This hurts folks who really have had cancer!

  2. William Kennedy says:
    May 7, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    How’s this for alternative sentencing?

    Pay back every dime. Personally apologize to every single donor, and spend every weekend for a year volunteering at the pediatric oncology unit at Children’s of Alabama?

    Keeps prison population down, makes all the victims whole, and teaches her a lesson.

    Can I get an amen?

  3. Traci Biggs says:
    May 7, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    So sad put her under the jail and don’t let her out

  4. Laura Johnston Thigpen says:
    May 7, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    I am recovering from leukemia and just one of the 35 medications a day cost me $500 a week and she’s lying about cancer to get a trip to disney!!! How sick!!

  5. Paula Embry Johnson says:
    May 7, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Amen !!!

  6. Jonathan Jewell says:
    May 7, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    Ridiculous…keep up the fight. I’m about to enter my 15th year in remission. Welcome to club #CancerDidntWin

  7. Laura Johnston Thigpen says:
    May 7, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Congrats #Godisbigger

  8. Judith Brown says:
    May 7, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Amen

  9. Michelle Quick says:
    May 7, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    When I was getting treatment I hated asking my own family for financial help. Some people have no shame at all.

  10. Lori Chandler Pruitt says:
    May 7, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Her parents sacrificed everything.

Related posts

Created by FerretNet - (http://www.ferretnet.com), AdLab and Filmdog Media (http://www.filmdogmedia.com). Content & Website Copyright 2012 by the Trussville Tribune.

Scroll to top